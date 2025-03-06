Ex-lawmaker advocates mental stability tests for women in politics

A former member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Cletus Obun, has suggested that future candidates for political offices—including governors, councilors, and senators—may need to undergo mental stability tests before assuming office.

Obun made this statement during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, following the controversy surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. The senator was recently suspended for six months after accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

According to Obun, the gender discourse surrounding the incident raises concerns about the credibility of women in politics. He argued that certain behaviors could undermine the push for gender inclusion and equality.

“The women folk and indeed public officers may have in future to be subjected to mental stability test in order to be qualified to be a governor, councilor, or a senator. Otherwise, you’re going to get this and de-market, especially at a time when we are asking for gender inclusion and equality,” he said.

Obun criticized the way the issue has been handled, stating that it has trivialized and sensationalized gender-related matters at the highest level of legislation.

“We are at this point facing a situation in which a gender issue is being trivialized, demonized, and overdramatized on the public floor of the highest legislative house in this country. She is demarketing women by making it look as if they are not competent to be in such positions by the kind of allegations and frivolous things she has said,” he added.

Support for Senate’s Decision

The former lawmaker commended the Senate for swiftly suspending Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating that their action helped prevent unnecessary distractions from more pressing national issues.

“I think this is a fitting closure to this drama that was started from nowhere to this level of absurdity, and I want to commend the Senate for doing this and taking this action so swiftly and not allowing it to soar into another level of triviality and diversion.

“At a time our country is on trial over economic and social upheavals and security issues, we are talking about sitting arrangements about those who are brought into the Nigerian Senate,” he said.

Harassment Against Men Overlooked

Obun also touched on the issue of harassment against men, stating that it is often ignored due to societal perceptions that men should not show weakness.

“I heard one former senator who made a point that what men go through as harassment is never reported because it would be seen as weakness in men. Most men endure harassment without making noise about it,” he said.

Drawing from his own experience, he claimed to have been a victim of sexual harassment during his time as a legislator.

“I’ve been a victim of sexual harassment by married women as a legislator. I was sexually harassed on several occasions. I escaped, but I can’t report—the reason being that it is not seen of a man. Men should also not keep quiet,” he added.