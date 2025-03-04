Ex-Immigration CG not killed by gunmen, died in hotel room after receiving female guest – Police

By: Kingsley Omonobi

TThe Police in Abuja have refuted viral reports alleging that former Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Mr. Shikfu Parradang, was killed by suspected kidnappers in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the police, the late NIS boss was found dead in a chair in his hotel room after receiving a female guest.

Mr. Parradang was discovered a day after he checked into the hotel by a concerned friend, a military officer, who, along with hotel staff, traced him to his room.

In a statement titled “FCT Police Respond to Misreported Death of Retired Comptroller General David Parradang,” the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, clarified the circumstances surrounding his death.

It reads, “In light of the recent reports alleging that retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, was kidnapped and subsequently killed, we wish to clarify the facts surrounding this incident to ensure accurate information is disseminated to the public.

“On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12 pm Mr. Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz.

“He checked into the hotel, paying a sum of Twenty-two thousand naira (N22,000) for one night’s stay.

“Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit to his room.

“This lady left the hotel premises around 4 pm of the same day.

“Mr. Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left.

“Around 4:00 am on 4th March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel.

“Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.

“The Durumi Police Station was notified and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene.

“The body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures.

“The Hotel staff are currently cooperating with the Police investigations.

“Effort is in top gear to effect the arrest of the lady.

“We urge the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, including claims of kidnapping, that may incite fear or panic.

“The FCT Police Command is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mr. Parradang’s death.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to ensure justice is served.

“For any further inquiries, please contact the FCT Police Public Relations Office.”