Ex-immigration boss found dead in Abuja hotel room after receiving female guest – Police

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has debunked reports that former Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. David Shikfu Parradang, was kidnapped and killed.

Instead, the police confirmed that he was found dead in a chair inside his hotel room in Abuja after receiving a female guest.

Parradang was discovered dead a day after checking into the Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, by a concerned friend, a military officer, who arrived with hotel staff to check on him.

In an official statement titled, “FCT Police Respond to Misreported Death of Retired Comptroller General David Parradang,” issued by SP Josephine Adeh, PPRO, the police provided details of the incident, emphasizing that there was no case of kidnapping or assassination.

“On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Mr. Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz. He checked into the hotel, paying ₦22,000 for a one-night stay.

Shortly after checking in, he requested that a hotel attendant escort a female guest to his room. The lady left the hotel premises around 4:00 PM on the same day.

Mr. Parradang did not leave his room afterward. Around 4:00 AM on March 4, 2025, a friend, who is a military officer, concerned about his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel.

Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where they found Mr. Parradang deceased, seated in a chair.

The Durumi Police Station was notified, and officers quickly arrived at the scene to secure the area, take photographs, and collect relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

His body has been transferred to the National Hospital for further examination, while hotel staff are cooperating with police investigations.

The police also confirmed that efforts are ongoing to locate and arrest the female guest who last visited him.

The FCT Police Command has urged the public and media to avoid spreading unverified reports suggesting that the former NIS boss was kidnapped or assassinated.

“We urge the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, including claims of kidnapping, that may incite fear or panic.

The FCT Police Command is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mr. Parradang’s death and ensure justice is served.”

The police assured that updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.