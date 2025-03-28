Ex-gov, Ogun govt trade words over FG’s adoption of TASUED

•It’s indictment on govt —Daniel

•Ex-gov thrives on provocation —Govt

By Dapo Akinrefon & James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—FORMER Ogun State Governor, Senator Gbenga Daniel, yesterday, described the Federal Government’s adoption of Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Ijagun, Ogun State, as an indictment on the Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government, on March 9, announced the adoption of TASUED as a Federal University.

Daniel, who is the lawmaker representing Ogun East Senatorial District, commended President Bola Tinubu’s initiative on the university, but viewed the step as an indictment of on the state government for its inability to maintain the institution.

The open letter titled: ‘Re: FG Takeover of Tai Solarin University of Education: Matters Arising’, reads: “This singular Federal Government initiative of President Bola Tinubu as a resilient visioner and creative leadership underscores the importance of the University in the overall development of the education system in Nigeria, as it also confirms that the vision of our administration was well founded with the establishment of the institution 20 years ago.

“However, let it be said that, as robust as this initiative is for that institution and the thousands of workers and students of that great institution which many did not give any chance of survival when we conceptualized it, we also need to call the attention of your esteem Office to a slight downside in this acquisition and the overall effects on our dear State.

“One, it appears this unilateral takeover is an indictment on our State and the inability of the government to maintain the Institution which has attained global rating, especially when the budget of the State has now hit the one trillion naira mark. Our people will ask, what is the percentage of our budget that is being allocated to the development of education from such humongous budget appropriation.

“It also needs to be emphasized that part of our vision for establishing the Tai Solarin University of Education was to provide employment to Ogun State citizens as well as increase the carrying capacities, admission quotas and thereby creating placement opportunities for citizens of Ogun State.

“I wish our people will not come to such hurried conclusion about government ineptitude as the reasons for this necessary acquisition when the State Government has abdicated its own responsibilities to this institution.

“We need to express our profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for coming to the rescue of TASUED, without which we are afraid the institution is wired for confinement to the dustbin of history due to the noticeable neglect and seeming abandonment.

*Better still, in the event that the State government is unable or unwilling to fund these institutions, we might as well pray for the same “good fortune” that befell TASUED to visit them, to save them from the clutches of shame of abandonment.

“As a governor, who is from the Ogun East Senatorial District, lest it be said that under your stewardship that such specialized institutions like the GIPI and Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic went into extinction; you owe our people in Ogun East this minimum of attention.”

Daniel thrives on provocation —Govt

Reacting to Senator Daniel’s statement, the Ogun State governor said the former governor thrives on provocation.

The Special Adviser to the Governor in Media and Publicity, Mr Kayode Akinmade, in a statement titled:

‘TASUED’s Federal Acquisition: Senator Gbenga Daniel’s Political Theatre Falls Flat’, said the lawmaker has a style of political posturing adding the he has not standing to dictate how “this administration should manage its developmental agenda.”

He said: “In what has become his trademark style of political posturing, former Governor of Ogun State and current Senator representing Ogun East, Chief Gbenga Daniel, appears determined to politicize the Federal Government’s acquisition of Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED.”

Through a recent statement laced with veiled antagonism, he attempts to cast doubt on this laudable initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration while subtly fanning the embers of discontent against Governor Dapo Abiodun. Unfortunately for him, the strategy reeks more of mischief than meaningful opposition—and it has unmistakably missed its mark.

“One cannot help but question the true intent behind the senator’s much-publicized “open letter” to Governor Abiodun—a document filled with mischaracterizations and insinuations. He accuses the governor of neglecting state-owned institutions, a claim that collapses under the weight of verifiable evidence pointing to increased investment, infrastructural development, and renewed vitality across Ogun’s educational landscape.

“As is often the case, Daniel’s outbursts seem less about facts and more about political opportunism. His remarks read more like a personal vendetta than a constructive critique. The narrative he tries to spin is as unconvincing as it is desperate.

“One might ask: Is the senator simply unsettled that this milestone—the seamless transfer of TASUED to federal ownership—happened under Governor Abiodun’s leadership? The governor has clarified time and again that the decision was taken in the interest of equitable distribution of federal institutions across the state—not due to any failure of funding or neglect. And rightly so.

“Under the Abiodun administration, Ogun’s educational sector has witnessed measurable growth. TASUED itself has benefited from improved infrastructure and robust funding. Now, with its new federal status, the institution stands to enjoy access to TETFUND, increased budgetary support, and stronger academic manpower—all critical for long-term excellence. It is perplexing that a senator who claims to advocate for future generations would resist such progress in his own constituency.

“Today, Ogun State is widely recognized as Nigeria’s educational capital, and this reputation is rooted in deliberate policies, strategic investments, and consistent prioritization of learning and innovation. Since 2019, the government’s budgetary allocation to education has remained substantial and progressive.

“Senator Daniel, therefore, has no standing to dictate how this administration should manage its developmental agenda. If one were to critically assess his own record, particularly in education, the result would raise more questions than answers. During his eight-year tenure as governor, he was eventually rendered politically irrelevant—unable even to engage with institutions he once claimed to establish.

“Ironically, it was the same Governor Abiodun who, in the spirit of inclusion, allowed him political space, access to his properties, and the platform to run for the Senate. It is unfortunate that such generosity is now repaid with incitement and disinformation.

“Indeed, Gbenga Daniel seems to thrive on provocation. His tenure was notorious for controversy, and the online meme—“I don’t want peace, I want problems always”—seems to capture his public persona perfectly. And let us not forget: during his time in office, few dared to write open letters without attracting political retribution.

“Ultimately, his recent outburst reflects a disregard for the people of Ogun East, whom he claims to represent. It might be time for the electorate to reflect deeply on the value—and intent—of such representation.

“Ogun State is moving forward. No amount of political theatre can reverse that.”