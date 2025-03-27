Home » News » Ex-gov Ajimobi’s daughter dies in UK
March 27, 2025

Ex-gov Ajimobi’s daughter dies in UK

Bisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi

By Laolu Elijah, Ibadan
Bisola Kola-Daisi, first child of the late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has died at age 42.

Mrs  Kola-Daisi died in the United Kingdom, according to an announcement on Thursday.

It was gathered that she died after a brief illness.

Her husband wrote on social media: “The world has lost a shining star. Bisola was not just my wife; she was my partner in everything. Her spirit will live on in our children.”

Before her death, she was a Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

The deceased was the Managing Director of Grandex Nigeria Ltd., a leading FMCG retail and wholesale chain established in 1984.

