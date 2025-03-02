EU exposes students in Lagos, Kano to study opportunities in Europe

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The European Union,EU, through its ‘Study in Europe Fair,’ has provided Nigerian students with direct access to information about studying in Europe, offering opportunities to explore a diverse range of academic programmes and disciplines.

The ‘2025 EU Study in Europe Fair,’ which is a collaborative initiative led by the EU Delegation in Nigeria, with active participation from EU Member States, held simultaneously in Lagos and Kano states.

The event aimed to promote European higher education opportunities, showcase academic programmes, including research and scholarship opportunities in Europe, and connect prospective Nigerian students with representatives of European universities and higher education institutions.

Speaking during the events, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, disclosed that the EU, by showcasing European universities and their offerings, broadens the educational horizon for students, helping them make informed decisions about pursuing higher education abroad.

Noting that the study fair encourages cultural exchange by bringing Nigerian students in contact with representatives from various European countries, he said, “This fosters mutual understanding, empathy, and respect for different cultures, benefitting both Nigerian students and European institutions. This cultural exposure plays a critical role in preparing Nigerian students for a globalised workforce.

“It also supports collaboration between academic institutions by encouraging partnerships, joint research projects and students’ exchange programmes. It can lead to increased mobility of students and faculties which enhances academic networks and knowledge-sharing.”

Highlighting the knowledge gap that exists among Nigerian students with respect to accessing academic opportunities available to them across Europe, Amb. Mignot said, “The fair helps to provide up-to-date information about scholarships, funding options, and the application process, ensuring that students are well informed when making decisions about their studies.”

While explaining that the fair provides an opportunity for students to meet and exchange with professors and representatives of renowned universities and Business schools from across Europe, including Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, etc., he added, “They will explain to the students available educational and research opportunities, visa processes, and practical aspects of life in Europe.

“In addition, other scholarship and grants opportunities exist for facilitating internationalisation, mobility, and structural capacity enhancements of higher and vocational education and skills acquisition through the Erasmus + programmes of 2021 to 2027: they include: Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters; Erasmus Mundus design measures; Jean Monnet activities; International Credit Mobility; Capacity building for higher education; and virtual exchanges.

“I encourage students, alumni, and educators to make the most of opportunities presented by the study fair, so that together, we can build an education system that connects Africa and Europe, strengthens our economies, and builds a brighter future for all.”

Other education programmes that the EU supports, according to Amb. Mignot, include: European Union Basic Education in Nigeria, Technical Assistance for the Reform of the TVET Sector in Nigeria, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Horizon Europe Nigeria, and EU-ECOWAS Scholarship Programme on Sustainable Energy.