Eto’o wins sports court battle to stand in CAF election

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday ordered the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to allow Cameroonian football chief Samuel Eto’o to stand as a candidate for its executive committee.

CAF had refused to accept the candidacy of the former African player of the year who has headed the Cameroonian federation (Fecafoot) since 2021.

The African federation is scheduled to hold the election during a meeting of its general assembly next week.

Former Barcelona forward Eto’o, 43, who is also in conflict with the Cameroonian sports ministry, had appealed that decision to sport’s top court.

“It is ordered that the CAF Executive Committee includes Mr Samuel Eto’o Fils in the list of candidates for election to the CAF Executive Committee by the CAF Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting on 12 March 2025,” Lausanne-based CAS said in its ruling.

Eto’o is targeting a position as CAF vice-president, according to sources in Cameroon.