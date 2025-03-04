Eruwa Kingship Tussle: Makinde reappoints deposed Eleruwa

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Adebayo Adegbola, the deposed Eleruwa, as the new Eleruwa of Eruwa land.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

The commissioner said according to a document by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo, the stool of Eleruwa has remained vacant following recent legal proceedings, specifically the dismissal of Suit No. HER/10/23 by the High Court of Oyo State on October 22, 2024.

“In response to the circumstances surrounding the succession, I would like to remind everyone that the Laribikusi Ruling Quarters were unable to submit candidates within the stipulated timeframe as stipulated in Section 15(1) of the Chiefs Law Cap 28 of Oyo State.” Ademola Ojo said.

“Consequently, after due consideration, the esteemed discretion of His Excellency facilitated the Akalako Ruling House to be recognized as the next ruling quarters to nominate candidates.”

According to the release, after a thorough selection process, the Kingmakers of Eruwa convened and unanimously selected Prince Adebayo Adegbola from the Akalako Ruling House as the sole candidate to fill the vacant stool of Eruwa.

Prince Oyelade said that the last Eleruwa, Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola, was installed in 1998 but deposed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria on November 29, 2019.

The commissioner noted that with the emergence of Prince Adegbola, the Seyi Makinde administration has coronated 11 Kings and 40 Baales, a record in the history of the Yoruba Traditional Institution.

However, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Ademola Ojo, seized the occasion to call on all Eruwa sons and daughters to welcome the new Eleruwa and celebrate his ascension to the throne for the growth and prosperity of Eruwa land after 22 years.

