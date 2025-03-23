Enugu PDP lauds Supreme Court for reaffirming Udeh Okoye as National Secretary

By Chinedu Adonu

The Enugu State Working Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Supreme Court for reaffirming Rt. Hon. Udeh Okoye as the National Secretary of the party.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Enugu State Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Uche Obute (JP), emphasized that Okoye’s nomination, endorsement, and ratification followed the proper internal mechanisms of the PDP constitution.

The statement reiterated that Okoye’s emergence had been sanctioned by several key PDP organs, including the Board of Trustees (BOT), South East Zonal Caucus, and the PDP Governors’ Forum. It had also been duly communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the general public.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling affirms that leadership positions within the party are internal matters requiring only the decision of the party’s internal mechanisms, over which the courts have no jurisdiction,” the statement read.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the NWC, at its 576th meeting on October 11, 2023, directed the South East Zonal Executive Committee to nominate a replacement for Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who had been chosen as the PDP governorship candidate for the November 2023 Imo State election.

Following this directive, the South East Zonal Executive Committee, at its October 20, 2023 meeting, approved and forwarded the nomination of Rt. Hon. Udeh Okoye to the NWC for the position of National Secretary.

The NWC, at its 577th meeting on November 7, 2023, deliberated, accepted, and approved Okoye’s emergence, in accordance with its constitutional powers.

The Enugu PDP leadership hailed the Supreme Court’s decision as a victory for democracy and the principle of party supremacy in internal affairs. They urged all PDP members to remain united and work together to strengthen the party.

“We commend the leadership of the PDP, especially the National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BOT), and the Governors’ Forum, for their commitment to upholding democratic principles within the party,” the statement read.

The State Working Committee also thanked the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Barr. Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for his leadership in ensuring party stability in the South East.

The party reaffirmed its dedication to strengthening democracy and moving PDP to greater heights.