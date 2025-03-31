Enugu: Edeoga dumps LP, returns to PDP, praises Mbah’s leadership

… “I’m happy to be back” – Edeoga

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Enugu State, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Edeoga had previously met with Enugu PDP leaders behind closed doors on January 31, sparking speculation about his return. On Monday at noon, he arrived at the PDP state office on No. 1 Charles Street, GRA, Enugu, accompanied by supporters. He was received by the state party leadership, led by Chairman Dr. Martins Chukwunweike.

Addressing party members, Edeoga expressed gratitude to Governor Peter Mbah and PDP leaders at the ward, local government, and state levels for facilitating his return. He pledged his commitment to supporting the party and the governor’s administration.

“I’m happy to be back. I sincerely thank the governor of Enugu State because today’s event would not have been possible without his political involvement. His actions demonstrate a leadership style that is inclusive and deserving of support. This marks a shift in Enugu’s political landscape—it’s no longer about bitterness or a winner-takes-all approach. Governor Mbah is showing how politics should be played, accommodating everyone,” Edeoga stated.

He reaffirmed his dedication to the PDP, vowing to help maintain its dominance in Enugu State.

Dr. Chukwunweike described Edeoga’s return as a strategic move for the PDP, fully endorsed by Governor Mbah, who aims to unite the party.

“Our primary mandate is to reunite the PDP. His Excellency made it clear that everyone must be brought together. Today marks a significant step in that direction. With this and similar moves, the 2027 elections will be a walkover for the PDP in Enugu,” Chukwunweike stated.

Barr. Obiora Obeagu, Council Chairman of Isi-Uzo, Edeoga’s home LGA, welcomed the development, calling it a milestone for the PDP and a testament to Governor Mbah’s leadership.

“For me, this was long expected, considering the governor’s reconciliatory approach. Despite Isi-Uzo being a major opposition stronghold in 2023, Governor Mbah initiated several key projects here, including Smart Schools, Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres, and major road infrastructure. These practical developments have encouraged many, including Edeoga, to return to the PDP and support the governor’s vision for Enugu State.

“This event vindicates those of us who stood by Mbah in 2023. Now, we are united and ready to work for the progress of Ndi Enugu,” Obeagu concluded.