Enugu community sends SOS to Mbah over citizen Ekoh’s death sentence

By Chinedu Adonu

The people of Ihe Autonomous Community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State have made an urgent appeal to Governor Peter Mbah to intervene and save their kinsman, Ifeanyi Ekoh, from execution.

The community is also calling on Governor Mbah to liaise with his Ebonyi State counterpart, Francis Nwifuru, to prevent Ekoh’s execution. Ekoh was convicted in 2012 for the murder of a minor in Ebonyi State when he was 27, amid claims of a miscarriage of justice. Although several individuals were initially arrested in connection with the case, only Ekoh and one other person were sentenced to death.

Engr. Anichukwu Chikezie Solomon, President General of the Federation of Ihe Autonomous Communities, addressed journalists in Enugu on Thursday, insisting that Ekoh was not involved in the murder of seven-year-old Ukamaka Immaculata Ogboji and the subsequent dismemberment of her body, allegedly for ritual purposes.

Solomon, represented by Ekoh’s nephew, Nnaemeka Nzekwe, revealed that the Supreme Court has been petitioned to review the case in an attempt to overturn the ruling and prevent Ekoh’s execution. He further urged Governor Mbah to leverage his position to seek justice.

“We want this case to be reviewed so that the truth can come to light. My nephew’s life must not be wasted due to false accusations.

“I appeal to Governor Peter Mbah to intervene and engage the Ebonyi State Governor so that justice is served.”

Solomon also alleged that the real third suspect in the case was never charged due to his elevated political status in the country. He insisted that Ekoh had a solid alibi proving he was not in Agubia-Ikwo, Ebonyi State, on August 19, 2012, the day Ukamaka was abducted and murdered.

“Where is the justice in the Appeal Court’s ruling against Ifeanyi Ekoh? He left Ebonyi State on August 16, 2012, via Young Shall Grow Motors, yet Ukamaka was murdered on August 19, 2012, by Obinna Nwuruku and Ebenezer Amaga, who openly confessed to the crime,” Solomon stated.

To seek intervention, the community has sent letters to various authorities, including: The Ebonyi State Governor, The Chief Justice of the Federation (both past and present), The Senate President, The Speaker of the House of Representatives, The Member Representing Awgu, Aninri, and Oji River Federal Constituency, and The Senator Representing Enugu West Senatorial Zone.

During the press briefing, Solomon also expressed concern over the detention of human rights activist Kindness Jonah, who has been advocating for Ekoh’s release. He alleged that a prominent Ebonyi politician in the National Assembly was behind Jonah’s arrest, keeping him in detention for nearly a month without trial.

Jonah was reportedly transferred from Enugu to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Abattoir Office in Abuja, where he remains in custody despite only facing two charges of cyberstalking and cyberbullying.

The community continues to insist on a thorough review of Ekoh’s case, emphasizing that an innocent man should not pay for a crime he did not commit. They urge Governor Mbah and other authorities to ensure that justice prevails and that Ekoh is granted freedom.