Enugu community chieftain proffers solution to leadership crisis

By Chinedu Adonu

An elder statesman from Mburubu in Nkanu East local government area of Enugu State, Mr. Edwin Ezeh, has offered a solution to end the lingering leadership crisis engulfing the community over the choice of traditional ruler and town union president.

According to him, all court cases should be withdrawn, and all interested aspirants should come out to test their popularity on a set date in the community.

Eze made a statement to the media to counter supposed lies told by Chief Simon Aniobi over the Mburubu traditional leadership tussle.

He posited that Mr. Aniobi’s media publications, including “Enugu: FACTS BEHIND MBURUBU IGWESHIP TUSSLE,” made on March 6, 2025, were selfish-induced lies against his community.

According to him, Mburubu community Igweship started in 1976 when the community chose their late Igwe, HRH E.M.O. Ezeh.

Before his coronation, the community gathered and called him to lead them because of his love and contributions to their growth.

Prior to his emergence, Mburubu had chiefs who represented them, such as Chief Chukwu Anyiene from Obinagu, another from Uhuagu, and others before him. The late E.M.O. Ezeh hailed from Umudara.

“In line with the military regime’s directive, Mburubu Community agreed to have an Igwe, and they crowned him in April 1976. Around July 1976, the government of the day, led by Col. Atom Kpera, gave him a certificate of recognition and a staff of office.

“During his coronation at Umudara village square, the late Igwe asked Ndi Mburubu if he could be succeeded by his son whenever his reign came to an end. The community said, “No,” stating that his Igweship resulted from his good deeds to them. Thus, his successor would come from any other village except Umudara and must be accepted by most Ndi Mburubu.

“That was the origin of the rotation system, which means the Igwe would come from a village that was not that of the late Igwe and must be elected by the majority. This agreement was signed by the late Igwe and other stakeholders in the community as a constitution for Igweship selection, also known as “The 1976 Mburubu Autonomous Community Constitution,” which is gazetted with the Enugu State Government,” he explained.

He said, “At that time, despite the late Igwe being the majority’s choice, the late Anthony Nweke Chukwu from Uhuagu village and another man from Umudara contested against him. However, the late Igwe E.M.O. Ezeh was not selected based on the seniority of his town, Umudara, but on his popularity and good deeds to the community.

In 1976, Uhuegbe village was recognized as the eldest village in Mburubu and received every accolade associated with that status. However, in 1977, a man from Umudara village named the late Ogbede Nwaonyeabor took an oath and swore that Uhuegbe village was not the eldest in Mburubu but rather Umudara. He argued that the Umudara village settled in Mburubu before Uhuegbe, as the Mburubu people were made up of different settlers from different areas. The villages did not originate from one place.”

Eze, who desires peace in his dear Mburubu Community, urged everyone to close ranks and elect their leaders instead of resorting to court judgment because any person recognized by the court as their traditional ruler should be seen as ‘igwe court,’ not the people Igwe.

Referring to a recent February 12, 2025, high court judgment on the Igweship stool, Eze said, “For a court to choose a town union constitution that is not gazetted with the Enugu State Government over the 1976 Mburubu Autonomous Community Constitution is something to look into.

“For a court to give the town union power to conduct an election of Igwe in Mburubu Community outside the election process of Igwe in 2003 town union constitution it chose is still questionable.

“For the court to say that the late Igwe was elected based on village seniority, whereas Uhuegbe Village had recognition during the coronation of the late from Umudara Village, is a big fallacy that we believe the Appeal court will overrule if all cases are not withdrawn.”

Vanguard News