Enugu Air arrival to drive economic growth, job creation — Airport Boss

Akanu Ibiam International airport Enugu

By Dickson Omobola

Manager of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Mr Hilary Umunna, has said Enugu State airline, Enugu Air, will increase passenger traffic to the state, enhance the revenue of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, and the state’s.

Addressing newsmen over the weekend, Umunna also said the new airline would create job opportunities within the aviation ecosystem and increase tourism.

He said: “We anticipate positive economic ripple effects for Enugu State and the South-East region, fostering trade, tourism, and business growth. One of FAAN’s goals is to sustain and expand partnerships that will make Enugu a strategic aviation hub.

“I am honoured and excited to welcome Enugu Air to Akanu Ibiam International Airport. Their presence enhances connectivity, boosts economic activities, and aligns with our vision of making Enugu the preferred aviation hub for the south east.

“AIIA Enugu is committed to ensuring a seamless and efficient operation for the airline and its passengers.”

Umunna, who had worked with Cross River State government towards the emergence of Cally Air when he was the Calabar Airport Manager, said AIIA Enugu had taken several steps to ensure that most of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s, ICAO, operational and regulatory requirements were met.

Some of the requirements, according to him, included infrastructure enhancements, improved ground handling services, security reinforcements and compliance with international safety and operational standards.

Last Friday, the state took delivery of one of the aircraft meant for scheduled operations.