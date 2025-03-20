Enough talk, it’s time to end malnutrition, Shettima tells NCN

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

—Urges development partners, private sector to join forces

—As MDAs set up nutrition departments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Thursday said it is time to move beyond talk and take decisive action to end malnutrition in Nigeria, directing members of the National Council on Nutrition (NCN), Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, and other stakeholders to adopt a multisectoral approach to the ongoing efforts.

Senator Shettima declared that malnutrition is a crisis that threatens the nation’s security and economic productivity, and without tangible results, discussions, committees, and even the Council itself would amount to nothing more than an exercise in futility.

The Vice President, who spoke on during a virtual meeting of NCN at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said beyond statistics, nutritional deficiencies are a palpable reality.

“We are dealing with a crisis that threatens both our national security and economic productivity. Malnutrition is not just a health issue; it is a silent emergency that affects cognitive development, weakens our workforce, and slows down the engine of national growth.

“This is why we must approach it with the urgency it deserves. This is why we must champion a multisectoral response that brings together our MDAs, development partners, and the private sector in a coordinated quest for lasting solutions,” he said.

The Vice President, however acknowledged the importance of data and statistics in tackling malnutrition, maintaining that whatever policies or programmes that are prioritised “must be guided by practical, evidence-based assessments.

“We must empower the institutions responsible for food and nutrition governance to deliver on their mandates, and this Council must take the lead in ensuring that our efforts are strategic, data-driven, and results-oriented.

“The interventions rolled out under the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are products of careful analysis and informed decision-making. We have the Nutrition 774 Initiative, a grassroots-driven programme designed to institutionalise nutrition at the local government level, ensuring that no community is left behind,” he added.

He emphasised the need for the government to take the lead in meeting the funding requirements, saying the success of any intervention cannot be guaranteed unless it is financially spearheaded by the government.

“Nigeria’s demographic size makes us a focal point of global concern, and our efforts are part of a broader international campaign to end malnutrition. However, global commitments mean nothing if they are not translated into domestic accountability. The world is watching us, but more importantly, the Nigerian people are counting on us,” the VP said.

Earlier, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, said the purpose of the meeting was to scale up actions on issues concerning food and nutrition in the country.

“This council is a platform for marking up, assessing and driving forward the national agenda on the nutritional health and well-being of our people. It also marks a pivotal checkpoint in our national efforts to address challenges in improving food and nutrition across all sectors, promote better health outcomes and strengthen collaboration,” he said.

Also, Secretary to the Council and Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Emeka Vitalis Obi, said the meeting deliberated on significant milestones in Nigeria’s effort to address malnutrition and food security in Nigeria.

Obi said, “The multifaceted nature and complexity of the challenges of nutrition require a multisectoral and multidisciplinary approach involving all stakeholders at both the national and subnational levels of government with the support of development partners and stakeholders”.

On the update on the Activation of the National Nutrition Dashboard, the council resolved to keep the dashboard running online, as having the devices in offices is insufficient.

The council recommended that the dashboard be established at the Ministry of Finance Headquarters, the governors’ forum, key government ministries, and offices of key development partners.

On the Establishment of Nutrition Departments in Key Federal MDAs, the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare, Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, and National Primary Health Care Development Agency now have nutrition departments.

Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Federal Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning, and Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment currently have nutrition divisions, while the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Information & National Orientation have Nutrition Unit and Nutrition Branch respectively.

The Council resolved that the Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning and the Ministry of Women Affairs should take the lead in establishing a nutrition department in their ministries.

On the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) project Close-Out and ANRiN 2.0, the council directed the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare to ensure ANRiN 2.0 is fully integrated with the N774 Initiative, as this alignment will enhance coordination, resource optimization, and impact at the grassroots level.

It also requested the Federal Ministry of Finance to advocate for expedited approval from the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly to prevent delays in implementation.

It also resolved to appoint a high-level committee co-chaired by the Minister of Health and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning to lead the development of a Food and Nutrition Crisis Preparedness Plan and ensure a coordinated approach across relevant ministries, development partners, and the private sector.

On the update on the Nutrition 774 Initiative, the council resolved that all nutrition programmes must align with the N774 Initiative to ensure a coordinated and unified national response.

It also resolved that the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning should develop clear timelines and coordinate relevant ministries for the effective implementation of the N774 Initiative, and that the implementation of the N774 Initiative must begin by July 2025 at the latest.

There were other updates on the Review of the National Multisectoral Plan of Action on Food and Nutrition, Nutrition for Growth (N4G) project, and the Presidential Nutrition Investment Fund.