Enforcement of Okada ban: Task force impounds 82 motorcycles

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—The Lagos State Task Force, in a surprise operation yesterday, stormed Mile 2 on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and impounded no fewer than 82 commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada.

However, no operator was arrested. TaskForce Public Relations Officer, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, who confirmed the raid, said detail would be given today.

The operation, which began around noon, aimed at enforcing the state government’s ban on commercial motorcycle operators in the area. However, it turned chaotic as some commercial motorcyclists attempted to flee.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as pandemonium, with some riders struggling to take their motorbikes from the armed task force operatives. Many of them reportedly abandoned their motorcycles in the process and fled to avoid arrest.

“It was like a war zone,” said an eyewitness, who identified himself as Tunde Omoyemi. “I saw Okada riders from one end throwing stones and sticks at the task force operatives who were trying to arrest them. It was a very scary scene.

“Despite the chaos, the task force operatives managed to seize dozens of motorbikes and arrest many riders. Some of them sustained injuries in the ensuing stampede,” he added.

Other areas along the busy expressway, such as Second Rainbow and Toyota bus stop, also saw similar operations, with over 15 task force vehicles stationed for onward operations in other parts of the state.

In a surprising turn of events, some of the commercial motorcyclists who managed to escape during the operation returned to work shortly after the operatives left. The riders, seemingly unfazed by the earlier crackdown, resumed their operations at Mile 2 and Second Rainbow as if nothing had happened.

A commuter at the Cele bus stop, who saw a commercial motorcyclist dropping off a passenger, expressed surprise at the boldness of the rider.

The commuter, who gave his name as Jude, said: “The brazen return of the Okada riders has raised questions about the effectiveness of the task force operation and the government’s ban on commercial motorcycling in the area.

“While the operation may have resulted in the arrest of some riders and the seizure of their bikes, it appears to have had little lasting impact on the activities of the motorcyclists. It is a cat-and-mouse game between the Task Force and the Okada riders. Until the government finds a more permanent solution, this cycle of arrest and return will continue.”