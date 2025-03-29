Empowerment heightens as Aliko Dangote Foundation distributes rice nationwide

By Dickson Omobola

With hundreds of thousands of 10 kg bags of rice delivered to the homes of vulnerable Nigerians across the states, the Aliko Dangote Foundation has brought relief to many people especially in this holy month of Ramadan and lent. The Foundation in line with its hunger-alleviating initiative made available one million 10kg bags of rice for distribution across the 774 Local Government Areas to needy Nigerians. The distribution has kicked off in many local government areas.

Lagos State

In Lagos State, the distribution of eighty thousand bags of 10kg bags rice allocated to the twenty local government areas has commenced in earnest. The bags of rice were allocated to groups and Associations to ensure hitch free and seamless distribution. These groups and associations include People Living with disabilities, Market Women and Men, Non-Indigenes (Arewa, Ndigbo and South-South), Religious Group, Artisans, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Joint Community Development Association, NUT, Hunters association, among others.

Chairman of Agbado Oke -Odo Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Mr Olabowale Kasumu, who supervised the distribution at the LCDA commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation for the wonderful gesture which he said has brought smiles and relief to many Nigerians. Kasumu who is also the Lagos State CDC Welfare officer said “Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian that has chosen to be different. You have choices but you have made the right one which is caring for the vulnerable. I appreciate Aliko Dangote for extending his kind gestures to the people at the bottom of the pyramid.”

A beneficiary from Non-Indigene Group (Ndigbo), Chidi Ugwuba, appreciated the Aliko Dangote foundation for its kindness, which he said would alleviate the suffering of her family and others. For the Coordinator of People Living with Disability in Egbe Idimu LCDA, Turkson Abigail, “the rice donation is a godsend, especially during this fasting period.” The Chairman of the Ikorodu Local Government CDC, Elder Yekini Ogunjimi said, “This Dangote rice will go a long way and is coming at a good time, Ramadan and lent period. We appreciate him and when the beneficiaries in groups receive the food palliative, they share amongst their members resulting in Aliko Dangote Foundation reaping many more blessings.”

Another leader, Niran Ogunbawo stated that the greatest challenge people are having is how to feed adding that the rice distributed will go a long way in feeding families and this will put smiles on their faces. He added, “I want to thank the Aliko Dangote Foundation for this gift to poor Nigerians. It is coming at a good time.”

Ms. Adeoti, a beneficiary from Odogunyan area of Ikorodu North LCDA stated the community was happy on getting the information the Dangote Foundation is distributing rice to residents, noting that “during this Ramadan period the rice will go a long way to support the family during Iftar.”

Chairperson of Ikeja Local Government, Alhaja Adefolani Taibat, speaking at the distribution in Ikeja axis described the initiative as a lifeline for many Lagosians who are either observing the Ramadan Fast or the Christian Lent. She said “This would go a long way in providing relief to families, especially those who are in lack as a result of the current economic situation of the country. We commend Mr Dangote for his moves to alleviate hunger in the land this period, as this would help lessen the hardship many Nigerians are facing to get food on their tables.” She also urged other thriving businesses to take cue from what Dangote is currently doing to give back to the nation.

Chairman of the National Association of Persons with Physical Disabilities (Lagos Chapter), Kayode Shokunbi, in his remarks said “Mr Dangote is well known for his philanthropy, and he has always rendered help when needed. We appreciate him for yet another great intervention this period, and I pray Almighty Allah blesses all his businesses just the way he has blessed us this season. Many thanks to Aliko Dangote Foundation and the Lagos State government for actualizing this.”

An artisan, Mr Musa Fatai who spoke on behalf of others said “We genuinely appreciate Dangote for his effort to feed the less privileged. Several persons are working tirelessly to make ends meet, but it has been exceedingly difficult to take care of their families. This program, however, will lessen the burden even on the artisans. We urge him to keep up with the good work, and may Almighty Allah bless his bread too.”

Several other beneficiaries sang the praises of Dangote for his compassion and notable effort in helping struggling Nigerians. They all hailed “Mr Dangote” as they received their bags and headed home joyfully.

Katsina State

The Aliko Dangote Foundation donated 35,000 bags of rice to the poor and vulnerable people in Katsina State. Representative of the Foundation, Mustapha Umar, at the flag of the distribution explained that the beneficiaries were selected across the 361 wards of the 34 Local Government Areas (LGA) of the state.

He said that the Foundation provided the support to the beneficiaries as part of its humanitarian gesture to cushion the economic hardship being faced by vulnerable persons. According to him, the gesture in Ramadan is intended to complement government efforts to improve the wellbeing of the people. According to him,”This year’s gesture is targeting over one million vulnerable Nigerians, aimed at reducing their hardship due to the economic situation in the country. The Foundation is in various parts of the country to offer similar support to assist people, especially Muslims to observe the Ramadan fasting with relative ease.”

He said 94 persons will benefit from the gesture from each of the political ward in the state.

The Hisbah Board Commander, Dr Aminu Usman, receiving the consignment on behalf of the Government said the support will go a long way in reducing the challenges of the poor. He commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation for the initiative, saying the gesture will complement the effort made by the state government through providing free Ramadan feeding among other things.

He called on other wealthy individuals to imbibe the culture of assisting the less privileged, especially in the holy month of Ramadan. Some of the beneficiaries, including physically challenged people, thanked the ADF for the food support, and other humanitarian assistance.

During the distribution of the 10kg bags of rice, some of the beneficiaries had to be wheeled to the venue to collect their share.

The exercise was supervised by officials of the Katsina government, which included member of the Hisba Board, State Community Development Programme and other stakeholders.

Kwara State

Kwara State has commenced the distribution of 25,000 bags of 10kg rice donated by the Aliko Dangote Foundation to poor and vulnerable people in the state. The distribution is taking across the sixteen local government areas of Kwara state.

Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency, Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, flagging off the distribution assured that, “the rice, which will be distributed to indigent families across the state, comes at a crucial time, as our Muslim brothers and sisters observe the sacred month of Ramadan and our Christian