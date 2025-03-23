Emergency rule: We can’t speak, our hands are tied – Governors’ Forum

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

By Henry Umoru

Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, yesterday, declined to comment on recent political developments in the country, saying its hands are tied.

This is coming less than four days after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a member of the NGF.

Director General of the NGF, Dr Abdulateef Shittu, in a statement, insisted that the NGF would not take a position on issues so as not to affect members’ interests.

Shittu also clarified that the NGF was an umbrella body for subnational governments to promote unified policy positions and collaborate with relevant stakeholders in pursuit of sustainable socio-economic growth and the well-being of the populace.

He said: “As a technical and policy hub comprising governors elected on different platforms, the body elects to steer clear of taking positions that may alienate members with varying political interests.

“In whatever language it is written, taking positions on contentious partisan issues would mean a poor sense of history just a few years after the forum survived a fundamental division following political differences among its members.

“Regardless, the forum is reputed for its bold positions on governance and general policy matters of profound consequences, such as wages, taxes, education, and universal healthcare, among others.

“We call for the understanding of the public and the media, confident that appropriate platforms and crisis management mechanisms would take care of any such issue.”