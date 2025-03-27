Emergency Rule: Rivers under military dictatorship for looting – IYC

Siminalayi Fubara

…Demands Reversal of Suspended Political Appointees

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has condemned the suspension of all political appointees, commissioners, and statutory board members in Rivers State by the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, describing it as a ploy to loot the state’s resources under a military dictatorship.

In a strongly worded statement signed by Maobuye Nangi Obu, Secretary-General of IYC Worldwide, the group denounced the latest decision to suspend statutory commissions and board members with fixed tenures as an affront to the rights of Rivers people and a move to eliminate checks and balances in governance.

The IYC accused former Governor Nyesom Wike of using the Administrator as a puppet to control the state and exploit its wealth.

“It is now beyond doubt that the Administrator is merely executing Wike’s agenda, who remains hell-bent on controlling the state and draining its wealth,” the statement read.

The group further claimed that by suspending key government officials—including the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Commissioners, Board Members, and Special Advisers—the Administrator has crippled democratic governance in Rivers State, handing control to handpicked loyalists.

The IYC warned that the unilateral suspension of officials could fuel political instability and push the state toward a crisis.

“By sidelining legitimate government officials, the Administrator is creating disaffection and endangering security in Rivers State,” the statement noted.

The group insisted that the move was not about governance but a power grab to facilitate unchecked looting of the state treasury.

The Ijaw Youth Council has called on Rivers people to resist what it termed a blatant abuse of power and demanded:

Immediate reversal of the illegal suspension of political appointees.

Restoration of democratic governance in the state.

An end to the political manipulation of Rivers State’s leadership.

“The state belongs to the people, not to a cabal of political opportunists seeking to milk it dry. Democracy must be restored, and Rivers people must not be silenced,” the statement concluded.