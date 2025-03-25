Emergency Rule: Police, Army vow to protect critical infrastructures in Rivers

Ibok-Ete Ibas

…one dies planting an explosive on the pipeline – Police

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Men of the Nigerian Police Force, their counterparts in the Nigeria Army, Navy, Air Force and other sister security agencies, have vowed to protect all critical infrastructures of the government and ensure total security of lives and property of people of Rivers State in the face of the Emergency Rule.

The security agencies during a joint press briefing in Port Harcourt yesterday, the security agencies have since the declaration of State of Emergency in the state been in a joint operation to ensure normalcy in the state.

Addressing the press on behalf of all the security chiefs in State, the State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, noted that their joint operations has been instrumental to the sustenance of peace in the state.

He said: “I extend our profound commendation to the Joint Patrol Operations conducted by the Police, the Armed Forces, and other sister agencies, who have diligently executed their mandate to support the objective of the state of emergency in Rivers State. Our collective effort has been instrumental in sustaining the peace and calm currently enjoyed in our dear state.

“It is imperative to emphasize that this phase of security activities is a necessary measure aimed at preventing any potential breakdown of law and order. The decision to deploy a proactive policing strategy was informed by an emerging atmosphere that could have been exploited by troublemakers to plunge the state into insecurity and chaos. I assure the good people of Rivers State that this is a temporary phase, and in due time, we will all witness a more peaceful and secured state.

“Furthermore, I must stress the critical importance of securing critical national assets and infrastructures within Rivers State. These assets are vital, not only to the people of Rivers State but to the entire nation. Consequently, it is the collective responsibility of all well-meaning residents of the state to ensure their protection, particularly against oil thieves, vandals, kidnappers, cultist and other criminals.”

Adepoju disclosed that the security team have foiled several attempts by criminals to take advantage of the development in the state to vandalize critical assets of government, adding that one suspect died why attempting detonate and explosive on the pipeline.

He said: “Over the past week, the joint efforts of the security agencies in Rivers State have amongst other successes thwarted attempts by miscreants to vandalize pipeline which led to the death of the vandals in the process of trying to detonate a pipeline as a result of the quick response of the state security agencies at Aluu- Rumuekpe in Ikwerre LGA on 16 March 2025.

“In other case of anticriminal activities in the state, the men of the security forces stormed the hideout of kidnappers along Omoku Road in Ahaoda East LGA on the 21 March 25 at about 0710 hours where 8 male suspects were arrested, and six 6 male victims were rescued. Items recovered during the arrest include 2 english made pump action guns, 2 locally made pistols, 4 locally made single barrel guns with assorted rounds and catridges, 3 Q-link motorcycles, communication equipment amongst other items. Another case of criminality was voided in Onelga LGA on 19 March 2025, where 2 suspects were arrested with 4 dynamites, 4 switches and detonating pods and other IED enablers.

“This is in addition to the destruction of 30 illegal refining sites, 55 ovens, 20 reservoirs, 50 dug out pits, 100,000 litres of stolen crude oil and about 10,000 litres of illegally refined AGO which were handled in line with extant regulations.”

The CP called on the members of the public to provide the Police and other security agencies with credible intelligence regarding individuals or groups who are engaging in vandalism and their conspirators.