Emergency rule: Nigerian civil society groups petition UN over alleged democratic erosion in Rivers State

By Nwafor Sunday

A coalition of civil society organizations has petitioned the United Nations Human Rights Committee, urging urgent intervention in what they describe as the unconstitutional usurpation of democracy in Rivers State, Nigeria.

In a strongly worded letter dated March 26, 2025, the Concerned Civil Society Organizations (CCSO) accused President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly of orchestrating an unlawful takeover of the state government, violating Nigeria’s Constitution and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The petition, signed by Egondu Esinwoke (Convener) and Courage Nsirimovu (Coordinator) alongside 24 other civil society groups, outlines a series of alleged constitutional breaches, beginning with the political influence of former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

According to the petitioners, Wike has manipulated state lawmakers to act against the elected Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, in a bid to maintain control over the state’s political structure. The petition details how 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at Wike’s behest, a move that constitutionally warrants their removal.

However, in an unprecedented Supreme Court ruling, the defected lawmakers were reinstated despite clear legal precedents, allegedly due to Wike’s influence over the judiciary. The court also ruled that the state’s federal allocations be withheld until an appropriation bill is passed by the contested legislature, further crippling the government.

The most damning allegation in the petition is that President Tinubu unilaterally declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, suspending the elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and the legislative arm—an action the petitioners say is an outright coup against democracy.

The petition argues that Section 305 of the Nigerian Constitution, which outlines conditions for a state of emergency, does not authorize the removal of elected officials. It also claims that the National Assembly’s approval of Tinubu’s action was done via a controversial voice vote, raising concerns of legislative compromise.

Further exacerbating the situation, Vice Admiral Ibok Ette Ibas (Rtd) has been appointed as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, a move the petitioners describe as military-style rule under a democratic disguise.

The petition also highlights widespread suppression of fundamental rights in Rivers State following the emergency declaration. It alleges that: Freedom of expression and press have been stifled. Peaceful protests have been banned, with military threats against demonstrators. State officials have been forced to resign or removed from office.

The civil society groups are calling on the United Nations and international community to: Pressure President Tinubu to reinstate democratic governance in Rivers State. Sanction Nigeria for violating its international obligations to uphold democracy. Ensure all actions remain within the confines of Nigeria’s Constitution.

The President’s declaration of emergency has sparked public indignation, with legal experts and human rights activists condemning what they call a dangerous precedent for Nigerian democracy. The crisis in Rivers State has now become a litmus test for the rule of law in Nigeria, with many awaiting the international community’s response.

With tensions rising, all eyes are on the United Nations Human Rights Committee, as the petitioners demand urgent intervention before the crisis escalates further.