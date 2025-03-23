Emergency rule in Rivers saves Nigerian economy, bloodbath – Chief Olori

Fubara

By Johnbosco Johnbosco

ABUJA —An elder statesman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun Morrison Olori, has blamed the political crisis in Rivers State on Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s inability to manage political interests and halt threats by militant groups to destroy oil and gas installations in the Niger Delta region.

Olorogun Olori said President Bola Tinubu’s action saved the country’s economy from being plagued into serious crisis following reported attacks of some critical oil and gas facilities by militant groups groups who had earlier threatened to blow them up.

He said all through repeated threats by the militants to destabilise the Nigerian economy, Governor Fubara neither cautioned nor condemned the threats, stressing that such posture suggested that the militant groups had the blessing of the governor.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday last week suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy and members of State House of Assembly after declaring a state of emergency in the State following the political crisis rocking the state.

Addressing newsmen at his Abuja residence at the weekend, Olorogun Olori endorsed the decision of President Tinubu, claiming that the President’s action saved the country from economic quagmire which the escalating crisis in Rivers would have thrown the nation.

Olori, who is also the Obaseki of the Great Ughelli Kingdom in Delta State, asserted that no president would sit and watch a state governor derail his administration’s agenda by creating and supporting those who are bent of destroying the country.

He further added that President Tinubu should be commended for his proactive step in taming the crisis as well as saving Governor Fubara from impeachment, and cautioned those vilifying Mr. President for his action to have a rethink.

He said: “Nigerians should blame Governor Fubara for the current crisis in Rivers State. The state of emergency declared by President was to douse the escalating tension and curtail the threat by militant groups who sworn to bring the nation’s economy to her knees. The militants marched their words with action by truly destroying pipelines.

“In all of these threats, Governor Fubara at no time condemned or cautioned these militants. And after the destruction of the pipeline, he never condemned it. It means that the militant groups responsible for the atrocity were working for him. No President who means well for his country will tolerate such act of terrorism.

“President Tinubu should be commended for his action in Rivers State. For once, we have a president who is proactive and think about Nigeria first. I am happy that President Tinubu’s action has arrested the crisis in the state.”

Chief Olori further accused Governor Fubara of failing to implement the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed the Martins Amaewhule as the recognised speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

According to him, “For a governor to disregard another arm of government – legislature – which was equally elected is a violation of the Nigerian constitution. Fubara should thank his stars that President Tinubu didn’t allow Wike men to remove him as governor. President Tinubu should be rather be thanked for saving him from impeachment.

“The state of emergency rule is good to save the escalating crisis and the destruction of national assets in the state. In a normal country, Governor Fubara’s tacit support for the militants’ threats should earn him arrest for economy sabotage.”