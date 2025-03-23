Emergency Rule in Rivers: Fubara support group blames Tinubu’s decision on misinformation

Fubara

…Refutes AG’s Allegation of Killings in the State

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Simplified Movement Worldwide (SMW), a support group for suspended Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed claims by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, that killings triggered the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Director General of SMW, Rt. Hon. Evans Bapakaye Bipi, stated on Sunday that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may have been misinformed about the actual situation in Rivers, leading to the suspension of Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly last Tuesday.

Despite their opposition to the state of emergency, SMW welcomed the newly appointed Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), expressing confidence in his ability to manage the state’s affairs.

Bipi strongly refuted AGF Fagbemi’s assertion that rising insecurity and killings in Rivers necessitated the emergency rule, describing the claim as “baseless, fallacious, and an ill-fated attempt to justify the action.”

“Rivers State has remained largely peaceful under the pragmatic leadership of our peace-loving Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, despite the political crisis. We believe the President may have been wrongly advised by the Attorney General and his associates to impose emergency rule in the state,” Bipi stated.

The SMW commended Fubara’s maturity and respect for the rule of law, emphasizing that he complied with the Supreme Court judgment despite political tensions.

Bipi recalled that Fubara made multiple attempts to present the 2025 Budget to the Rivers State House of Assembly but was repeatedly blocked.

“He was denied access to the Assembly Quarters for budget presentation despite official notifications. He planned to make a third attempt on Wednesday, March 19, but before then, the state of emergency was declared on March 18,” he explained.

Political Agenda Behind the Crisis?

Bipi alleged that the real motive of the state House of Assembly was to impeach Fubara, using the non-presentation of the budget as an excuse.

“Despite disagreeing with the Supreme Court judgment, Governor Fubara demonstrated sincerity in implementing it. However, the Assembly deliberately frustrated his efforts to justify an impeachment under the guise of gross misconduct,” he added.

Describing Fubara as a symbol of democracy, Bipi assured that SMW remains solidly behind him, vowing to continue supporting his leadership through thick and thin.