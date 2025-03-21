Senator Victor Umeh

By Henry Umoru

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Population and National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Senator Victor Umeh, LP, Anambra Central, has denied allegations that he received dollars to support the state of emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers State.

Senator Umeh, in a statement, warned against serial blackmail, noting he was not among the 42 senators who collected $10,000 the previous day before the senators passed the state of emergency resolution.

According to him, he did not receive any money to support the Approval of the State of Emergency in Rivers State and was not present at the alleged Meeting on Wednesday, where $10,000 was allegedly made to 42 Senators, let alone one of the Key Figures that organized the event.

“Umeh said, “ I did not receive any money to support the Approval of the State of Emergency in Rivers State. I was not at any meeting where such payments were allegedly made.”

Umeh explained that on the evening of Tuesday, he attended the traditional IFTAR (Breaking of Fasting) gathering at the Senate Guest House with their Muslim brothers and Sister, where he was asked to say the Christian Prayers after Senator Adamu Aliero said the Muslim Prayers after the IFTAR, said, ”I prayed for God to grant Peace to all parts of Nigeria and Reconciliation to all the warring parties in Rivers State.

“I prayed for love and for all Nigerians to embrace one another, for the good of our nation.”

“We did not discuss the State of Emergency in Rivers State at the IFTAR. There were other Labour Party Senators at the IFTAR.”

The Senator, who described the story against him as blackmail, stressed that it did not represent the truth, just as he assured his constituents that such reports would not distract him from providing good Representation. He added that the detractors aimed to create disaffection between him and the people and impugn his reputation.

He vowed that “I will not be distracted by their false reports, and I will continue to serve my constituents with dignity and integrity.”

Recall there were reports that Senators collected bribes amounting to $10,000 to approve the president’s decision to suspend the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

It was also alleged that Senator Umeh was among the senators disbursing the money to other senators at the private lodge of the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in Abuja.

Vanguard News