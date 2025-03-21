Emergency rule: IGP deploys more police personnel, equipment to Rivers

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the immediate deployment of additional personnel and resources to the state.

A statement from Force Headquarters said the deployment, in collaboration with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, aims to bolster security, protect lives and property, and safeguard critical infrastructure.

“The Nigeria Police Force emphasizes that aggrieved individuals retain the right to seek legal redress through the appropriate judicial channels. Consequently, any attempt to exploit the situation through unlawful gatherings, protests, or activities to disrupt public peace will be met with the full force of the law.

“Citizens are urged to remain law-abiding, comply with all legal directives, and go about their daily activities without fear. The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace and security.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may compromise public safety. Individuals or groups with criminal intent are hereby warned to stay away from Rivers State. Security forces are fully prepared to take decisive action against any threats to peace and stability,” the statement read.

Signed by ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the statement recalled that on 18 March 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.