Emergency rule: Fresh tension as N’Delta militants reconvene, plan attack

By Emma Amaize, South-South Regional Editor

PORT HARCOURT: A secret report that militant leaders have regrouped at an undisclosed creek community to plan and coordinate collective attacks on oil facilities triggered fresh tension in the Niger Delta at the weekend.

The gathering came a few days after President Bola Tinubu suspended the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, by declaring of a state of emergency last Tuesday.

The details were not apparent yesterday, but a dependable source said the militant leaders wanted to ensure full participation of the various militant groups in the Niger Delta and were holding wide consultations with leaders.

Commander Bibi Oduku, the commandant general of the Riverine Security (Coast-Guard of the Federation), who confirmed the “high threats in the Niger Delta and probable impact on Nigeria’s economy,” admonished President Tinubu to reconsider the suspension of Fubara.

His words: “I urge President Bola Tinubu to carefully consider the suspension of the Rivers State governor because of the heightened tensions and threats in the Niger Delta. These threats pose a significant risk to the nation’s economy.

“Militant groups are planning to attack federal government properties across Niger Delta states while miscreants may exploit the situation to engage in criminal activities.

“This could lead to loss of life among innocent citizens and military personnel deployed for peacekeeping.”

Commander Oduku, however, assured that “Riverine security officers are vigilant and ready to prevent unauthorized groups from engaging in illegal activities and will work closely with the Nigerian military and other security agencies to apprehend those involved in attacks on federal government properties.”

Also, Captains Eric Foutoru and ThankGod Oprom, in charge of the Rivers and Delta States’ waterways, respectively, pledged their support to the military in calming the security situation in the states and the Niger Delta in general.

Oduku recalled the statement of a former presidential amnesty boss, Brigadier General Paul T. Boroh, retd., who cautioned youths in the Niger Delta against allowing anger to dictate their actions.

“President Tinubu is not a proponent of violence, so youths should refrain from unlawful acts that could harm lives and properties,’’ he said.

He condemned the destruction of oil pipelines in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, promising that the riverine security officers would bring perpetrators to justice.

The commandant-general advised citizens of Rivers State and the Niger Delta to embrace peace and allow the law to take its course.