Election: Youth leader killed, siblings injured, 9 houses burnt in Imo

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI—Stanley Nwoke, the youth leader-elect of Umusi Olokwa community, in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, has been killed.

It was gathered that Nwoke was murdered on the night of Saturday, March 15, 2025, after being declared the winner of the election held on January 3, 2025.

The attackers also injured four of his siblings and set nine houses ablaze.

Sources from the community indicated that there had been tension over the outcome of the election.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, visited the community on Sunday to assess the destruction firsthand.

A statement from the state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, stated that CP Danjuma condemned the murder and confirmed that arrests had been made.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has condemned the gruesome murder of Stanley Nwoke, the Youth Leader-elect of Umusi/Olokwa Community in Owerri West LGA. The attack, which occurred on March 15, 2025, at about 9:00 PM, left four of his siblings injured and resulted in the burning of nine houses.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the violence erupted after a youth election held on January 3, 2025, in which Nwoke was declared the winner. A faction allegedly led by Chinaza Nwachukwu and others, who are currently at large, is suspected to be behind the attack.

“In response to the incident, CP Aboki Danjuma, alongside his management team, visited the community for an on-the-spot assessment. During the visit, he commiserated with the bereaved families and those whose houses were destroyed. He assured them of the Command’s commitment to ensuring justice and preventing future violence.

“Meanwhile, four suspects have been arrested and are currently undergoing investigation, while efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“Additionally, the deceased’s body has been deposited at the morgue, and the injured victims are receiving medical care in the hospital.”

“The Commissioner of Police assures the public that normalcy has been restored in Umusi/Olokwa Community, with security measures in place to prevent further unrest. CP urges all stakeholders to remain calm and law-abiding, emphasizing that violence is not a solution to disputes. He also calls on community leaders to adopt peaceful conflict resolution strategies to prevent future occurrences,” the statement reads.