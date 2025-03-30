Eld-el-fitri: Ereyitomi felicitates Muslims, calls for love, unity

Ereyitomi

The member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Honourable Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated Muslim Ummah in Warri Federal Constituency as they celebrate Eid-el-fitr, urging them to rekindle their commitment to unity and love for fellow residents.

Chief Ereyitomi congratulated Muslims for successfully completing the holy month of Ramadan, a period which is dedicated to fasting, prayer, reflection, and service to humanity.

The Warri Federal Constituency Rep member in his goodwill message implored Muslims to continue to embody the virtues of patience, love, compassion, and self-discipline cultivated during Ramadan.

Chief Ereyitomi who is also the Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources Training Funds said as Muslims mark the end of the sacred month of Ramadan, that he rejoices with them, urging them to use this year’s Eid-el-fitr celebration to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan, praying Almighty Allah to shower His countless blessings, peace and prosperity for all Muslim faithful, even as he expressed optimism for sustained peaceful coexistence among all in Warri Federal Constituency.

It would recall that last weekend, the Warri Rep member Chief Ereyitomi filed out millions of Naira to support mosque projects as well as Muslim Welfare across Warri Federal Constituency and its environs, he appreciated Muslim clerics and leaders across Warri Federal Constituency and its environs for their support and prayers for his representation, Warri NASS member promised to continue to always collaborate with relevant government agencies in making sure there’s conducive environment for religious harmony in Warri South, Warri North, Warri South-West, Delta State and Nigeria at large.