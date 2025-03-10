El-Rufai’s entrance strengthens our ranks, reinforces our position – SDP chairman

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Musa Gaban, has confirmed that former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has officially joined the party.

Gaban described El-Rufai’s defection as a historic moment, emphasizing that it underscores SDP’s growing influence as a party committed to progressive governance, national development, and democracy.

“Today marks a historic moment as former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, officially joins the Social Democratic Party (SDP)!” Gaban announced.

According to him, El-Rufai’s entrance has strengthened the party’s ranks and reinforced its position as a formidable political force in Nigeria.

“As a man known for bold reforms, governance excellence, and national impact, his presence will further energize our movement and inspire more Nigerians to join us in building a better future,” Gaban added.

Reaffirming the SDP’s commitment to integrity, vision, and transformation, the chairman urged Nigerians to align with the party, stating:

“SDP is the party that truly puts the people first. We welcome El-Rufai and encourage all well-meaning Nigerians to join the movement. The future is SDP!”