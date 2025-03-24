EKSU sacks 13 staff members over sexual misconduct, other offences

…as Varsity sets to convoke 16,446 graduates at 29th convocation ceremony

…to honour Senate leader, Bamidele, FIRS Boss

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), has terminated the appointments of 13 staff members over sexual misconduct, abandonment of duty and other offences.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Joseph Ayodele revealed this on Monday during a press conference heralding the activities of the Institution’s 29th convocation ceremony.

Professor Ayodele stated that the University under his leadership, has upheld a high standard of discipline among both staff and students, emphasizing that his administration strongly opposes all forms of misconduct.

The VC noted that the disciplinary actions were necessary to maintain the University’s standards and ensure strict adherence to its rules and regulations.

His words, “The University under my leadership has raised the bar of discipline of staff and students to an admirable level.

“Our administration is one, which detests all forms of malfeasances and we have been involved in one form of indiscipline or the other have been appropriately dealt with in accordance to the rules and regulations of the University.

“3 staff members were dismissed over abandonment of duty post, 21 were warned for various offences, 1 was dismissed for sexual misconduct, 3 were barred from holding position of responsibility for three years while 9 were terminated of their appointments”.

The VC added that 200 graduates out of the total 16,446 graduands comprising of 2022/23 and 2023/24 academic sessions would be awarded first-class honours during the grand finale of the convocation ceremony slated for Saturday, 29th March, 2025.

Giving the statistics of the bachelor’s degrees, 5,406 students would graduate with second class honour (Upper Division), 9,076 second class honours (Lower Division), 1,295 third class and 4 pass.

He also added that the University would convoke 162 PhD, 242 Masters and 61 Postgraduate students.

The VC also hailed the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji for increasing the University’s monthly subvention from N260m to N410m, which according to him has enabled the Institution to defray the outstanding salaries and some of the accumulated allowances of staff members.

“We also congratulate the Governor of Ekiti State and Visitor to the University, His Excellency, Omoluabi Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, in whose tenure these great things are happening.

“It is reasonable to connect the improvement in the fortunes of the University to the historical upward review of the monthly subvention to the university from N260m to #410m which assisted us in no small way to defray the outstanding salaries and some of the accumulated allowances. Morale of staff is high because motivation is high. This has promoted stability of academic calendar, among”.

Professor Ayodele disclosed that the University would confer honorary doctorate degrees on the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji and the Chairman, Board of the Bank of Industry, Dr Mansur Muhtar.