Ekiti NBA laments rising cases of violence against men

File: Lawyers

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

LAWYERS in Ekiti State, under the auspices of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Ado Ekiti Branch, yesterday, condemned the rising cases of attack, domestic and emotional violence against men in the country, calling for urgent attention of concerned authorities.

The lawyers stated this during a sensitisation walk tagged, ‘Stop Violence Against Men’, held in Ado Ekiti as part of activities marking its fourteen days activism on violence against men.

During the walk which took off from the Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Fajuyi, Ado Ekiti, the lawyers urged educated members of the public, particularly men to speak out and seek help whenever they are facing violence from their partners.

Addressing journalists at the Okeyimi area of Ado-Ekiti, the Chairman of the NBA, Dr Taiwo Omidoyin said the association had set up a special desk to assist men suffering from any form of violence free of charge.