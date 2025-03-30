Eid-il-Fitr: Ramadan has enriched Nigeria spiritually – Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan, emphasizing that the holy period has brought spiritual enrichment to Nigeria.

Abiodun commended Muslims for their prayers, supplications, and acts of charity, noting that their devotion has yielded immense benefits for the nation.

He also expressed gratitude to Muslims in Ogun State for their unwavering support of his administration and their commitment to the state’s growth and development, assuring them that he would never take such support for granted.

Acknowledging the economic and security challenges affecting Muslims and Nigerians at large, the governor expressed hope that with prayers and renewed commitment from leaders, the country would witness positive changes.

“On behalf of myself and the government of Ogun State, I celebrate all our Muslim brothers and sisters on this great day of Eid-il-Fitr,” Abiodun stated.

“I recognize that your prayers and charitable giving (Sadaqah) over the past month have been made despite national challenges. With your continued support, I believe these challenges will be overcome, and we will soon experience the divine rewards of your devotion.”

The governor urged Nigerians to use Eid-il-Fitr as an opportunity to strengthen their bonds of love and unity, both as a community and as a nation.

“Eid-il-Fitr offers us an opportunity to renew our bond of love with one another as a community, state, and country. As a government, we remain committed to creating a society that all citizens will be proud of,” he affirmed.

Abiodun reassured the people of Ogun State of his administration’s dedication to their welfare, pledging to continue fostering an environment of peace, progress, and prosperity.