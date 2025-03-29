Eid-el-Fitr: Sultan urges Muslims to search for Shawwal crescent from today

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslims to begin the search for the new moon of Shawwal 1446 AH from today.

The announcement was made in a statement on Friday in Sokoto by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

According to Junaidu, the directive aligns with Islamic tradition, which relies on moon sighting to determine the start of a new month.

He explained that the sighting of the Shawwal crescent would mark the end of Ramadan and signal the beginning of Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, March 29, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan 1446 AH, shall be the day to look for the new crescent of Shawwal 1446 AH.

“Muslims are encouraged to look for the new moon and report any sightings to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,” Junaidu said.

He quoted the Sultan as praying for Allah’s guidance and blessings upon all the Muslims as they fulfill their religious obligations.

“For immediate reporting, the following contact numbers can be reached: 08037157100, 08066303077, 08035965322, 08099945903, and 07067146900.