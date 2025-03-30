Eid-el-Fitr: Pray against enemies of progress in Osun – Adeleke tells residents

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has urged Muslims to use the Eid period to pray against enemies of progress in the State.

The Governor, in his Eid message on Sunday, tasked Muslims and residents to pray for enduring peace and sustainable development for Osun state and Nigeria.

While rejoicing with Muslims on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan period, which he described as a divine grace for spiritual renewal, he tasked the people not to be despaired by the antics of selfish politicians bent on reversing the trend of progress in the state.

“I called on Muslims to use their respective ground of prayers and homes to seek the face of Allah subhanawatahallah to frustrate renewed efforts of some selfish political actors to throw our State into chaos out of desperation to seize power through the backdoor.”

“In praise to Allah subhanawatahallah, I rejoice with Osun Muslim Ummah for the grace of witnessing the conclusion of this year’s Holy month of Ramadan. The 29-day of fasting is Allah’s way of bringing us closer to Him in worship and impressing on us the significance of charity,” the Governor was quoted as saying.

“While the time for celebration is here, it is, however, important to impress on faithful to make good meaning of the invaluable lessons that the Holy month afforded and let the culture of selfless service, peace and love for fellow human beings be reflected in you always.

“It is my earnest wish for the celebration to be done in modest, and that we must extend hands of giving to families struggling with ends meet so as to let the wind of the joyful moment spread to their homes too, in accordance with the teaching of the Holy Prophet of Allah, Mohammad (S.A.W)”, he added.

Vanguard News