Eid el-Fitr: Police deploy personnel, tighten security in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has deployed personnel to ensure public safety before, during and after the 2025 Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

The Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, had deployed an adequate number of personnel to vulnerable points across the state to forestall any breakdown of security.

“CP Jimoh has ordered the immediate deployment of personnel of Conventional Police Personnel, the Elite Strike Forces and Tactical Units of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to all strategic locations across the length and breadth of the state,” he said.

According to him, the locations include the identified black spots and flash points to prevent crime and criminality.

“This will remove fear of crimes from the minds of all Lagos residents and visitors alike and ensure hitch-free Eid-Fitr celebrations this year and beyond.

“Consequently, the CP has deployed Strike Forces of the NPF and Tactical Unit Officers from the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit and Special Protection Unit.

The CP has also deployed the intelligence department, anti-bomb squads, and conventional teams across the state, with armoured personnel carriers and other vehicular patrol teams.

“They are to strictly focus on all Eid praying grounds throughout the state, venues of celebrations, ceremonies, and other recreational areas.

“This is to guarantee safety and maximum protection of Muslim faithful and other religious people who will be joining them in the celebration,” Hundeyin said.

He said that particular security attention would be placed and focused on recreation centres 1and other public spaces where large gatherings are anticipated.

He said that these spaces were going to be properly policed, as the proactive measures and approaches were aimed at preventing crimes and criminalities in the state generally.

“This will also nip in the bud any other security breaches that may arise. The maintenance of public order before, during and after the festivities will be our utmost priority,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the command would coordinate and work in synergy with other security and safety agencies that were statutorily complementing the efforts of the NPF in the state’s internal security.

The image maker said that the CP had mandated all officers and other personnel of the command to discharge their duties with utmost professionalism, courtesy, and firmness.

He explained that this was to ensure that the rights of all citizens are respected.

“They are to be courteous, polite, and professional but firm in carrying out their official duties and other obligations during the period in whatever capacity and wherever they are posted,” he said.

Hundeyin stressed that CP Jimoh implored all Lagos residents to be law-abiding, tolerant and respectful and to cooperate with its police officers in the discharge of these responsibilities.

He said that the CP encouraged Lagos residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station for immediate response and action.

“In case of any need, the Lagos State Police Command’s control rooms can be reached via 08063299264 and 08065154338,” Hundeyin said.

He urged residents to report any instances of police misconduct or submit complaints through the Lagos State Command Complaint Response Unit via the website lagos.npf.gov.ng, WhatsApp at 09111111151, or by phone call at 09111111150.

The image maker advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used to disturb the peace and tranquillity currently being enjoyed throughout the state.

He said that the CP, on behalf of the entire personnel of the command, joined Muslim Faithful in the celebration and fervently wished them sustainable peace, love and joy associated with the holy ceremony and Eid Mubarak. (NAN)