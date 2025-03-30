Eid-el-Fitr: Police arrest one for attacking Sanusi’s entourage

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido

killing vigilante member

Invites Kano Chief for Interrogation

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Police Command has arrested Usman Sagiru, 20, in connection with the alleged killing of a vigilante member, Surajo Rabiu, and an attack on the entourage of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Another vigilante member, Aminu Suleman, sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.

Confirming the incident, Kano Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Haruna, said the attack occurred while local guards were providing security for Emir Sanusi II’s entourage returning from the Eid prayer ground.

“While dispersing from the Eid praying ground, Usman Sagiru and others, now at large, allegedly stabbed Surajo Rabiu, a vigilante member from Sabon Titi Jaba Quarters, who later died from his injuries. Another vigilante member, Aminu Suleman from Kofar Mata Quarters, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.”

SP Haruna further stated that investigations have commenced, and the Shamakin Kano, Alhaji Wada Isyaku, has been invited for interrogation regarding the incident.

The police reiterated that the ban on all forms of Durbar remains in force, warning that anyone found engaging in such activities will face legal consequences.

“All forms of thuggery (Daba) will not be tolerated. Anyone involved in acts likely to cause a breach of peace or breakdown of law and order will be arrested and prosecuted.”

The command urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the police to maintain peace and security in Kano.