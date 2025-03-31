Eid-el-Fitr: PDP Govs seek peaceful co-existence among Nigerians

FILE IMAGE

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has enjoined Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah, to reflect on the lessons of tolerance, love and sacrifice learnt during the holy month of Ramadan and apply the same in their daily lives for the greater benefit of the nation.

This admonition was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Senator Bala Mohammed, who is also the Governor of Bauchi State, on behalf of all members.

The statement was signed on his behalf by the Director-General of the Forum, Dr Emmanuel Agbo, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said the governors, “heartily congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the completion of a month-long Ramadan fast which ultimately heralds and culminates in the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, a period for Muslims to reflect on the lessons of tolerance, love and sacrifice that the celebration typifies.

“The Forum felicitates with Muslims from across the world for the dawn of another Eid-il-fitr and prays that the Almighty Allah would accept their worship and keep them all alive and healthy to witness many more.

“And though the Ramadan season is over, we urge all Muslim faithful to continue to practise the lessons taught by the Holy Month by remaining pious and close to Allah and denying themselves in total submission to His will, not forgetting that as one of the key pillars of Islam, Ramadan was important for developing the virtues of self-renunciation in every true Muslim.

“The Forum equally calls on all Nigerians to continue to live together harmoniously, coexist peacefully and dedicate this period of celebration to remain relentless in their prayers and support for its leaders, peace, security and unity of our dear country, even as we advocate that all Nigerians should get involved in the process of peacebuilding in order to get the country to work for the good of all citizens.

“Once more, we wish our Muslim brethren a happy, peaceful and successful Eid-el-Fitr celebration.”