Eid-el-Fitr: NSCDC deploys 2,250 personnel in Lagos, warns against vandalism

NSCDC officials

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, has deployed 2,250 personnel to ensure the safety of lives and property during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Eid-el-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fast.

Lagos State NSCDC Commandant, Mr. Adedotun Keshinro, announced the deployment while addressing officers and personnel of the command. He stated that the decision followed the Federal Government’s declaration of Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, 2025, as public holidays to mark the celebration.

According to Keshinro, officers deployed for the operation were drawn from various departments, units, divisions, and area commands across the state to ensure the security of lives, property, and critical national assets before, during, and after the festivities.

“This deployment is to safeguard lives and property, as well as to protect critical national assets and infrastructure in the state,” he said.

He highlighted key assets under protection, including manholes, telecommunication cables, fiber optics, masts, CCTV cameras, railway sleepers, health facilities, transformers, oil and gas pipelines, and water pipes.

“The objective is to prevent economic losses due to sabotage and curb the criminal activities of vandals and other unrepentant elements,” he added.

Keshinro also extended his best wishes to Muslim faithful, urging residents to embrace peace, love, and unity—values emphasized in the Holy Quran.

Additionally, he issued a strong warning to criminal elements, particularly vandals, urging them to desist from acts of economic sabotage or face the full weight of the law.