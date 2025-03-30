Eid-El-Fitr: NSA Ribadu salutes Muslims, calls for cooperation against national security threats

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has called for the collective cooperation of all Nigerians in tackling security challenges, emphasizing that national security is a shared responsibility.

“Your cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other threats remains vital in ensuring peace and stability across our Nation, particularly in our commitment to a ‘whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,’” Ribadu stated.

He stressed the importance of collaboration between the government, religious leaders, communities, and security agencies in combating terrorism and extremism, describing it as “paramount.”

Speaking on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, Ribadu urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against forces that threaten peace, emphasizing unity as a key strength of the nation.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to remain vigilant against any forces that threaten our peace, and together, we can build a Nigeria where all citizens, irrespective of their faith, can live in harmony and prosperity,” he said.

“Our diversity is our strength, and despite the challenges we face as a nation, we remain united by a shared commitment to peace and stability.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and this Office uphold these values, and under my leadership, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians, regardless of background or faith.”

In a personally signed statement, Ribadu extended warm greetings to Muslims in Nigeria and around the world, acknowledging the significance of Eid-el-Fitr as a period of resilience, discipline, and sacrifice.

“This sacred period embodies the virtues of resilience, discipline, and sacrifice. As we celebrate, I urge you to bring to bear these virtues in our collective efforts to strengthen national security,” he noted.

He emphasized that Eid-el-Fitr serves as a moment for deep reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to peace and unity.

“Peace, unity, and compassion are the core values underpinning the true spirit of Eid-el-Fitr. Nigerians must continue to uphold the virtues of empathy, kindness, and tolerance during the festivities and beyond,” he added.

Reiterating his dedication to enhancing Nigeria’s security framework, Ribadu assured Nigerians of the government’s unwavering stance against terrorism and extremism.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to enhance Nigeria’s resilience against terrorism and violent extremism while promoting peaceful coexistence and national security,” he said.

“I wish you all a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration.”