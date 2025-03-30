Eid-el-Fitr: Nigerians are stronger than corruption – Olukoyede

EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede

By Nwafor Sunday

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has expressed confidence in the ability of Nigerians to overcome corruption, urging citizens to remain resolute in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

In his Eid-el-Fitr goodwill message to Muslims across the country, Olukoyede emphasized that Nigerians possess the strength and determination to dismantle corrupt practices and uphold integrity in all spheres of life.

“Nigerians are stronger than corruption. No corrupt act can break our common resolve and determination. We have all it takes to confront and conquer economic and financial crimes,” he declared.

Olukoyede congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan, urging them to embrace the values of self-denial, discipline, sacrifice, love, and purity learned during the holy month. He encouraged Nigerians to allow these lessons to inspire a stronger commitment to shunning corrupt practices.

“At Eid-el-Fitr, Allah’s benevolence and sacrifice are greatly magnified. May the lessons of love, peace, joy, and celebration of the festival abide in us and imbue in us a greater desire to shun corrupt practices,” he added.

Reassuring Nigerians of the EFCC’s unwavering commitment to fighting corruption, Olukoyede stated that the agency is gaining strength and speed in tackling economic and financial crimes.

He reaffirmed that the anti-corruption war remains on course, with the EFCC determined to bring fraudulent activities to a halt and promote transparency and accountability in governance.

As Nigerians celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, the EFCC chairman urged all citizens to remain committed to the values of honesty and integrity, emphasizing that a united effort against corruption will pave the way for a better and more prosperous nation.