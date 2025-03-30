Eid-el-Fitr: Let the spirit of Ramadan live in our hearts – Obi

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu

Abuja – The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian Muslims to embrace the love and spirit of Ramadan in their daily lives.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Ibrahim Umar on behalf of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Obi prayed that Almighty Allah accepts the prayers, fasting, and supplications of the Muslim faithful.

He stated, “I sincerely join the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr 2025, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan. It is our earnest prayer that Almighty Allah accepts our prayers, fasting, and supplications now and always.”

Reflecting on his experience during Ramadan, Obi noted that sharing meals and moments with different Muslim communities across the nation was deeply fulfilling. He emphasized that the values of love, unity, and generosity practiced during Ramadan should extend beyond the holy month and become a way of life.

“We pray that the blessings and lessons of Ramadan will remain with us— that love will dwell in our hearts, peace and unity will flourish in our nation, security will be restored, and our country will experience growth and development,” he added.

Congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan, Obi wished them and their families continued blessings.

“Eid Mubarak!” he concluded.