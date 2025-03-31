Eid-el-Fitr: EU Reps, 10 ambassadors attend Katsina Durbar

By Ogalah Ibrahim

As part of the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, the Katsina State Government hosted representatives of the European Union and 10 ambassadors during the Durbar Gala Night at Hillside Royal Suites, Katsina.

The esteemed guests included diplomats from Bulgaria, Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Serbia, Mexico, Ireland, Poland, Vietnam, and the European Union. Accompanied by their spouses, the dignitaries donned traditional Nigerian attire, immersing themselves in the rich cultural experience of the Durbar.

Speaking at the event, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda described the occasion as a historic milestone for the state.

“This is a historic day for our state. For the first time in our history, we are hosting dignitaries from across the globe. Your presence here today marks the beginning of partnerships that could lead to future investments and collaborations benefiting our state.”

He further emphasized the importance of redefining Katsina’s image, countering negative media portrayals.

“We want the world to see the real Katsina State beyond media reports. Today, you are here in Katsina, witnessing firsthand the true essence of our people and culture.”

Highlighting Katsina’s historical significance, Governor Radda noted that the state had produced three Nigerian presidents—including Muhammadu Buhari (in both military and civilian leadership) and the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Expressing his gratitude, he added: “We deeply appreciate your presence, your kind words, and your willingness to experience our culture firsthand. Katsina has long been a land of hospitality, and we are honored to share our traditions with you. We hope this relationship continues to grow and strengthen over time.”

Speaking on behalf of the visiting diplomats, EU Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Gautier Mignot, expressed appreciation for the experience, noting that it had taken them beyond the ‘Abuja diplomatic bubble.’

“Nigeria is a vast and vibrant nation, rich in cultural diversity. Some of these traditions are truly magnificent, rooted in centuries of history. The heritage of Katsina State, as we’ve witnessed, is a shining example.”

Reflecting on their visit, he added: “In just 24 hours, we have learned so much about Katsina’s culture—the grandeur of the Durbar, the richness of your cuisine, and the elegance of your attire.”

With humor, Ambassador Mignot shared his experiences: “I confess, I’m still learning how to navigate your regal settings without upending chairs! But beyond the humor, we have been deeply moved by your music, dances, and the warmth of your people.”

Stressing the importance of cultural respect as a foundation for partnerships, he stated: “To build meaningful partnerships, we must first understand one another—our values, history, and shared aspirations. True friendship begins with cultural appreciation.”

As a token of appreciation, Deputy Governor Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe, on behalf of the Katsina State Government, presented special gift packages to the visiting dignitaries. The gifts included a book chronicling Katsina’s history—tracing its journey from a province to a state.

The Durbar Gala Night was well attended, with members of the Katsina State Executive Council, legislators, and traditional leaders present, reinforcing the spirit of hospitality and diplomacy.