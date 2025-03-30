Eid-el-Fitr: Ban on Sallah Durbar in Kano is for public good – Sanusi

By Bashir Bello

Kano – The 16th Emir of Kano and Khalifah of Tijaniyya, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has expressed support for the recent ban on the Sallah Durbar, stating that the decision is in the best interest of peace and stability in the state.

Speaking during an Iftar dinner at the palace on Saturday, where he hosted Islamic scholars and prominent personalities, Sanusi emphasized that while the Sallah Durbar is a cherished cultural tradition dating back to the 15th century, it is not indispensable.

“The Durbar is a cultural symbol, but it is not a matter of life and death. The peace and security of Kano’s people must always come first,” the Emir stated.

The Kano State Police Commissioner, CP Adamu Bakori, had earlier announced the ban, citing security concerns based on intelligence reports. In response, Sanusi affirmed his commitment to ensuring peace and agreed to suspend all planned Durbar activities, which UNESCO recognizes as an intangible heritage of humanity.

He urged Kano residents to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security agencies to maintain order during and after the Sallah celebrations.

Representing Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Faruq, commended the Emir for his leadership and willingness to prioritize public safety. He recalled Sanusi’s kindness and mentorship during his tenure as a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in the early 1980s.

Similarly, the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Professor Shehu Galadanci, praised Sanusi’s wisdom and statesmanship, emphasizing that the well-being of Kano’s citizens outweighs the need for the Durbar. He lauded the Emir’s commitment to fostering peace and unity in the state.