Eid-el-Fitr: ACF felicitates with Muslims, mourns victims of Edo killings

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo



The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and worldwide on the occasion of the year’s Eid-il-Fitr or Sallah, marking the 1446AH (2025) month-long Ramadan fast.

In a statement issued by Prof. Tukur A. Muhammad-Baba, the Forum’s National Publicity Secretary ACF said this year’s celebrations will be muted and the merriments subdued as devotees emerge from the Holy Month of worship and spiritual reflections.



“Existential challenges and tough standards of living make merriment difficult. Insurgency, terrorism and banditry continue to challenge citizens, in Northern states more than other places. As if to perversely illustrate the nation’s slide into anarchy, only a day ago, Nigeria witnessed the gruesome and senseless murder of 16 Northerners in Edo State as they were passing through, going home, from Rivers State, for the Sallah celebrations.”



“The tragic incident at Uromi, Edo State, cannot be isolated from the patter of ethnic profiling and vigilante meted out to Northerners as they seek to eke out livelihoods in southern Nigeria. Only a few weeks ago, ACF drew attention to phenomenon of attacks and fatal harassment of trailer drivers conveying goods to and through roads in the South East Nigeria.”



“Still, ACF believes that Nigeria’s problems are not insurmountable. Much can be achieved through the entrenchment of the principles of good governance in public policy formulation and implementation such that justice, equity and hope will prevail.



ACF, therefore, calls on the Muslim Ummah and, indeed, all citizens to continue in prayers for Nigeria and its leaders, as well as calls for prudence, restraint and patience as security agents fight to exterminate criminality in Nigeria. Happy celebrations!” The statement added.

