Eid: Atiku urges leaders to prioritise wellbeing of Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has urged leaders at all levels to prioritise the wellbeing of Nigerians and govern with the fear of God.

Abubakar made the call in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Sunday in Abuja.

He emphasized the need for sustained welfare interventions beyond Ramadan, urging leaders to follow the example of the Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in fulfilling their obligations to the people.

“While the Ramadan season encourages charity to the less privileged, it becomes imperative for leaders to initiate interventions that will sustain the wellbeing and welfare of the people beyond Ramadan.”

“It is important to call the attention of those in positions of authority to the practices of the Noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which teach about the obligations of leadership to the people.”

“It is not enough for the government to simply ask the people to brace themselves for harsh economic conditions. Leadership must demonstrate compassion and act with the fear of God.”

Abubakar congratulated Muslim faithful in Nigeria and around the world on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, describing it as a blessing from the Almighty.

He urged them to sustain the virtues embraced during the holy month and continue to pray for progress in their private lives and for Nigeria. NAN