EFCC vs. EeZee Tee: Court halts arraignment, adjourns case to May 14

By Rita Okoye

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has postponed the arraignment of gospel music executive Ezekiel Onyedikachi, popularly known as EeZee Tee, in a case filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on behalf of singer Mercy Chinwo.

During Thursday’s session, presiding judge Justice Alexander Owoeye cited administrative procedures as the reason for the delay, leading to an adjournment until May 14, 2025.

EeZee Tee was present in court as the proceedings unfolded. The case, which has garnered public attention, revolves around financial and contractual disputes. However, EeZee Tee has maintained his innocence, with his legal team expressing confidence in a favorable outcome.

With the adjournment, all parties now await the next stage of proceedings. More updates to follow as the case develops.