EFCC grills Tinubu’s ex-minister over alleged N138m fraud

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, grilled former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, over allegations of misappropriation, procurement violations, and diversion of public funds totalling N138,413,253.89.

At the time of this report, it was gathered operatives of anti-graft agency were still interrogating the former Minister.

These funds, allocated for the 2023 budget of the Ministry, were reportedly diverted for personal gain, including money intended for the P-BAT Cares for Women Initiative.

An authoritative source confirmed to Vanguard that Ohanenye arrived at the Commission’s headquarters on Thursday at 11:00 AM and has been undergoing questioning since then.

The source revealed that investigations indicate a clear breach of due process in the ministry’s budget disbursement, with evidence of funds being redirected from women-focused projects.

He stated, “Operatives are questioning Uju Kennedy Ohanenye regarding her alleged involvement in misappropriation, procurement violations, and diversion of public funds totalling N138,413,253.89 from the 2023 Ministry budget.

“She arrived at the Commission’s headquarters around 11:00 AM on Thursday and is being interrogated about her alleged role in the fraud.

“The investigations reveal that funds intended for the P-BAT Cares for Women Initiative were misappropriated for her personal enrichment.

“The former Minister is also being probed for her alleged involvement in other fraudulent activities, which include violations of procurement laws and the unauthorised use of public funds.”

EFCC witness admits contradicts self in court

The 4th Prosecution Witness, PW14, Mohammed Jidda in the trial of ex-Minister of Power, Saleh Mohammed, has told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, that the former minister paid him a Dollar equivalent of N200 million in cash for the purchase of a five bedroom property in Wuse, Abuja.

Trial judge in the matter is Justice James Omotosho.

Mohammed is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the Mambilla Power Project on a 12-count charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering N33.804billion.

However, under cross examination by counsel to the defendant, Mr. Femi Atteh, SAN, the witness was shown his earlier written statement for the EFCC (marked as Exhibit PWBB), where he made a contrary statement by telling the EFCC that: “I Sold one of my property located at No. 12 Lungi Street, Wuse II, Abuja, the house I sold is five Bedroom twin Duplex, the house was sold to Samson Bittrus.