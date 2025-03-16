EFCC arrests Tiktoker Murja over alleged currency abuse

Northern Tiktoker Murja Kunya

By Bashir Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested popular Tiktoker Murja Kunya in Kano, according to reliable sources.

The arrest is reportedly in connection with alleged abuse of the Nigerian currency.

Although details of the arrest were sketchy, inside sources in the commission confirm that the Tiktoker is in the agency’s custody.

Meanwhile, as of the time this report was filed, the commission had not issued an official statement concerning the arrest.

Recall the commission, in recent times, has continued to crack down on persons abusing the currency.

