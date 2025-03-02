EFCC arrests 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Niger hotel

at White Hotel, Chanchangi Local Government Area in Niger state.

By Bayo Wahab

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Directorate have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Niger State.

The agency said the suspects were arrested on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in broad daylight at White Hotel, Chanchangi Local Government Area in Niger state, following credible intelligence about their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet activities.

In a statement announcing their arrest, the EFCC said it recovered two vehicles and 13 phones of different brands from the suspects.

“The Commission’s operatives carried out the arrest professionally with no motive or tinge of abduction,” the statement read in part.

However, a conflicting narrative followed the commission’s raid on the hotel, as some locals believed the raid was carried out by bandits.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity to our correspondent had claimed that armed men stormed the hotel around 5 a.m., disconnected the CCTV cameras, and raided the premises without identifying themselves as security operatives.

“The armed men stormed the hotel very early in the morning, disconnected all the CCTV cameras, and carried out the raid without any hindrance. After disarming the security guards on duty, they moved from room to room to pick their victims and took them to an unknown destination,” the source said.

He added that the armed men may have trailed some guests to the hotel, possibly targeting them for kidnapping for ransom.

“We gathered that some white men lodged in the hotel, and they must have been trailed to their rooms. From what we heard, no fewer than ten persons were taken away,” he said.

However, the EFCC has dismissed the narrative that the operation was carried out by bandits or kidnappers, adding that the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Vanguard News