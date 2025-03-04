Edo youths, minister bicker over commissioning of road

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—Minister of Regional Development Commission, Abubakar Momoh, yesterday, differed with the Ugu Youths Development for Change, UYDC, over the recent commissioning of a road in Edo State.

The UYDC in a letter alleged that the minister came to commission a non-existent road in the state.

Coordinator of the group, Monday Osemwenkhae, in a protest letter said their members cut across youths from over 13 communities in Ugu Ward, in Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo State, including Urhehue, Oben, Odighi, Obanokhoro and others and described the commissioning of the road as a calculated attempt to cover up the continuous neglect of the area that houses the largest gas deposit in West Africa.

According to the letter, “We are here to say that the said Abraka-Oben Road, which was commissioned by the Minister for Regional Development, Momoh, is not existing anywhere in our locality.

“The said road is a calculated attempt to cover up the continuous neglect of our area by his Ministry and its affiliate agency and commission like the NDDC, for a very long period.

“But, what we have just gotten is a commissioning of a non existing road with our community name attached to divert attention from the neglect of the roads in that area.

“The link roads to Oben are the Ugo-Obozogbe-Iguelaba road, and Umoghun-Nokhua Oben road. The former is currently undergoing construction courtesy of community fund and private company.”

But Momoh in a phone call, explained that the road he commissioned was from the Delta State end, Abraka to Oben, and not from Benin to Oben.

He said: “They should go through Abraka to Oben. We didn’t say from Benin to Oben, we said Abraka to Oben, that is, from the Delta end, so, they should get it clear.

“You can now move from Oben to Abraka without stress. The ministry did the one from Benin up to 20 kilometres before. The other one, they are talking of, from Abraka to Benin, the first phase has been completed, it’s a 10-kilometre road, Abraka to Oben, not Benin to Abraka,”