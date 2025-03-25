Edo Police hunt for man suspected of killing fiancée, daughter

The police command in Edo has launched a manhunt for a suspect who is alleged to have killed his fiancée, known as Mama Hallelujah, and her three-year-old daughter, Miracle.

CSP Moses Yamu, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), announced this on Tuesday in Benin via a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Yamu explained that the gruesome murder of the mother and child was discovered on March 18 by a concerned neighbour in Ovbiogoe Community, near Ekiadolor, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the concerned neighbour had reported a foul smell coming from the victim’s residence on Idiangbona Street.

”Acting on the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ekiadolor, alongside operatives, forced their way into the apartment, which had been locked from the outside.

”Inside, they found the decomposing bodies of the woman and her child.

“The woman had a deep cut on her head, suspected to be from a machete, while the child was lifeless on the bed,” Yamu explained.

According to him, preliminary investigations implicated the suspect, who has been missing since the discovery.

”The couple had been preparing for their wedding, scheduled for March 29, before the tragic incident.

“All evidence so far points to the fiancé, who has since gone underground.

”The police are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring his arrest,” CSP Yamu stated.

He assured the public that the command was fully committed to bringing the suspect to justice, urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station.

“We appeal to members of the public to assist with credible information that can lead to his apprehension.

”Justice must be served for the victims,” he said.

He added that the police had intensified investigations, while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary for further examination. (NAN)